PFF Names Final Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifier Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PFF names final squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the final national men’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia here at the Jinnah Stadium on June 6 followed by an away fixture against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with Diaspora (D) players already joined the team.

Squad- Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali.

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman.

Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar.

Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost.

Pakistan are placed in Group G with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.

