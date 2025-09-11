PFF names team for SAFF U17 Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the squad for the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship 2025, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 15 to 27.

The squad was finalized by Head Coach Syed Nasir Ismail, said a press release.

The squad includes Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Khalil Jibran and Adil Ali Khan; Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Masood, Muhammad Zubair, Shahid Anjum, Aabiss Raza and Azizullah; Midfielders: Mustafa Israr, Abdul Samad, Ibrahim Asif, Muhammad Talha, Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Essa and Saad Tiwana; Forwards: Muhammad Abdullah, Mansoor Ahmed, Hasnain Wali Raza,

Muhammad Owais, Hamza Yasir and

Syed Shahram.

Pakistan has been placed in Group B alongside India, Maldives, and Bhutan. The national side will begin its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, face Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with a match against India on September 22.