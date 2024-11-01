Open Menu

PFF NC Announces Completion Of Stephen Constantine’s Contract

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has announced the completion of its contract with Stephen Constantine, head coach of the Pakistan men’s football team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has announced the completion of its contract with Stephen Constantine, head coach of the Pakistan men’s football team.

Appointed by the Haroon Malik-led PFF NC as head coach in September 2023, Constantine guided Pakistan to a historic achievement with its first-ever victory in the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, securing a 1-0 win over Cambodia at Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium, said a press release.

In his message, Constantine said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the PFF NC for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to lead the Pakistan national team through some of its most historic achievements. The unforgettable scenes at Jinnah sports Stadium on October 17, 2023 when our 1-0 victory over Cambodia secured Pakistan’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will forever be etched in memory."

Reflecting on the journey, he said, "To my staff every individual on and off the pitch you were phenomenal.

Few will ever truly understand the level of commitment and sacrifice you poured into this journey. Your dedication was invaluable to our mission, and it was an honor to lead alongside you. Thank you for everything you did for me, the team, and the country."

"To the people of Pakistan the fans, and everyone who cares deeply about football it has been a privilege to lead the Shaheens over the past year. Your support from beginning to end has meant everything to us, and I am grateful to each of you. To the players you achieved something unparalleled for Pakistan Football, and you did it with heart and style. You made history, and you reignited hope for 250 million people who believe in Pakistan Football once more."

Haroon Malik said the football community will forever remember his World Cup qualifier match victory. His invaluable contributions to Pakistani football left an indelible mark in history, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad World Sports FIFA Constantine Lead Cambodia September October From Coach Million

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide more resources for Baloc ..

Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
 PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economi ..

PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers

4 minutes ago
 Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs

Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs

4 minutes ago
 Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh ..

Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting

4 minutes ago
 Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Aw ..

Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid

4 minutes ago
 Call for immediate clearance of refund claims

Call for immediate clearance of refund claims

4 minutes ago
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partn ..

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

15 minutes ago
 Motorway police organized free medical camp

Motorway police organized free medical camp

15 minutes ago
 Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan ..

Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly matc ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match

15 minutes ago
 Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to inst ..

Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all ..

14 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 po ..

IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports