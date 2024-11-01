PFF NC Announces Completion Of Stephen Constantine’s Contract
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has announced the completion of its contract with Stephen Constantine, head coach of the Pakistan men’s football team
Appointed by the Haroon Malik-led PFF NC as head coach in September 2023, Constantine guided Pakistan to a historic achievement with its first-ever victory in the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, securing a 1-0 win over Cambodia at Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium, said a press release.
In his message, Constantine said, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the PFF NC for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to lead the Pakistan national team through some of its most historic achievements. The unforgettable scenes at Jinnah sports Stadium on October 17, 2023 when our 1-0 victory over Cambodia secured Pakistan’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will forever be etched in memory."
Reflecting on the journey, he said, "To my staff every individual on and off the pitch you were phenomenal.
Few will ever truly understand the level of commitment and sacrifice you poured into this journey. Your dedication was invaluable to our mission, and it was an honor to lead alongside you. Thank you for everything you did for me, the team, and the country."
"To the people of Pakistan the fans, and everyone who cares deeply about football it has been a privilege to lead the Shaheens over the past year. Your support from beginning to end has meant everything to us, and I am grateful to each of you. To the players you achieved something unparalleled for Pakistan Football, and you did it with heart and style. You made history, and you reignited hope for 250 million people who believe in Pakistan Football once more."
Haroon Malik said the football community will forever remember his World Cup qualifier match victory. His invaluable contributions to Pakistani football left an indelible mark in history, he said.
