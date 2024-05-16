PFF NC Attends AFC Congress In Thailand
Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A delegation from Pakistan, led by Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC), attended the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress at Thailand.
The delegation included members of the Normalization Committee Muhammad Shahid Khokar and Saud Hashmi, said a press release issued here Thursday.
President AFC, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, addressed the congress, which was also attended by FIFA chief Giovanni Infantino as a special guest. A minute of silence was observed to condole the loss of lives in Palestine.
The Pakistani delegation met with top officials from FIFA and AFC, and discussed the progress made towards PFF elections.
The FIFA and AFC officials expressed satisfaction over the progress made and praised Pakistan's positive efforts, which will be considered as a model case.
The delegation also met with officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and held talks with representatives from several countries, including Palestine, Syria and Afghanistan.
The 34th AFC Congress provided a platform for the Pakistani delegation to engage with the international football community and discuss matters related to the development of football in the region.
