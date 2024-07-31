PFF NC Conducts Introductory Referee Course
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) conducted an introductory referee course in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) conducted an introductory referee course in Islamabad.
This three-day course aimed to enhance the participants' physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowledge of refereeing, said a press release.
A total of 24 participants attended the course to improve their refereeing skills.
The sessions were led by PFF Referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and Physical Instructor Yasir Rehman, who provided expert guidance throughout the training.
A PFF NC spokesperson emphasized the dedication to advancing refereeing standards in Pakistan, stating,
"PFF NC is committed to improving refereeing through various developmental courses. We have additional courses planned for the coming months, focusing on different aspects of refereeing, to further support this initiative."
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball2 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph2 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles2 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold2 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold2 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil2 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results2 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend4 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters7 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career7 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists7 hours ago