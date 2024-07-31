Open Menu

PFF NC Conducts Introductory Referee Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM

PFF NC conducts introductory referee course

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) conducted an introductory referee course in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) conducted an introductory referee course in Islamabad.

This three-day course aimed to enhance the participants' physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowledge of refereeing, said a press release.

A total of 24 participants attended the course to improve their refereeing skills.

The sessions were led by PFF Referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and Physical Instructor Yasir Rehman, who provided expert guidance throughout the training.

A PFF NC spokesperson emphasized the dedication to advancing refereeing standards in Pakistan, stating,

"PFF NC is committed to improving refereeing through various developmental courses. We have additional courses planned for the coming months, focusing on different aspects of refereeing, to further support this initiative."

