PFF NC, Foreign Delegation Discuss Passion For Football

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2022 | 11:40 PM

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) on Monday met a delegation of their German, Netherlands and Belgium counterparts at the European Union Delegation Office in Qatar

During the meeting, the areas of common interest and possible technical support from the advanced and developed European football-playing nations came under discussion, said a press release.

The PFF delegation informed the participants about the people's love and passion for the game, the huge fan following of football and international leagues and the immense talent in the country.

The women's football development and education programmes in Pakistan also came under discussion.

"Ties with the international community will be beneficial for domestic football in the country," PFF delegation member Haroon Malik said.

He said we can learn a lot from these countries, which were considered to be football powerhouses. "The bilateral activities with these football giants can help us improve our players and their skills and techniques to do well at a higher level," he said.

The participants expressed deep interest in Pakistan football and ensured PFF NC of all-out support for a better football future in the country.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Hike Ullrich, General Secretary of German Football (DFB), Van Den Bulck, President of Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and Just Spee, President of Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) attended the meeting, while the PFF NC delegation included Chairman Haroon Malik flanked by members Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi.

