UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFF Normalization Committee Wants To Pitch Footballers In National Games

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:19 PM

PFF normalization committee wants to pitch footballers in National Games

In a bid to give footballers something to cheer for, the normalization committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has plans to include the game of football in the National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :In a bid to give footballers something to cheer for, the normalization committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has plans to include the game of football in the National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1.

The normalization committee Humza Khan said we want the footballers to participate in the Games. "We have just assumed the charge of PFF and it was too early to decide how we would carry on the process to shortlist or finalize footballers for participation in the National Games," he told APP.

He said but hopefully we would ensure the participation of footballers in the event. "Once matters related to the federation gets streamlined then we would finalize a plan to dig out talented footballers for the Games," he said.

To a question, Humza said it was not clear whether to hold trials or see for the best available footballers for the Games.

The normalization committee was headed by Humza while members include Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen.

The mandate of the normalization committee was to run the PFF's daily affairs and to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan.

The specified period for normalization committee to perform its functions would expire as it fulfills all its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA which means on June 15, 2020.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar FIFA June October November 2020 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.