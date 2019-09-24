PFF normalization committee wants to pitch footballers in National Games

In a bid to give footballers something to cheer for, the normalization committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has plans to include the game of football in the National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :In a bid to give footballers something to cheer for, the normalization committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), has plans to include the game of football in the National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1.

The normalization committee Humza Khan said we want the footballers to participate in the Games. "We have just assumed the charge of PFF and it was too early to decide how we would carry on the process to shortlist or finalize footballers for participation in the National Games," he told APP.

He said but hopefully we would ensure the participation of footballers in the event. "Once matters related to the federation gets streamlined then we would finalize a plan to dig out talented footballers for the Games," he said.

To a question, Humza said it was not clear whether to hold trials or see for the best available footballers for the Games.

The normalization committee was headed by Humza while members include Sikander Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen.

The mandate of the normalization committee was to run the PFF's daily affairs and to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan.

The specified period for normalization committee to perform its functions would expire as it fulfills all its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA which means on June 15, 2020.

