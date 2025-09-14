Open Menu

PFF President Meets LaLiga Officials

Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) With the support of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani held an important meeting in Spain with Juan Florit Zapata, Head of LaLiga Football Development.

The discussions, also attended by Zahoor Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain and Andorra, said a press release.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties and exploring avenues of mutual growth, with particular attention to youth football, the development of a new league under the PFF, women’s football and structured mentorship programs for coaches.

LaLiga officials expressed immense interest in Pakistan’s football ecosystem and highlighted the potential for impactful partnerships to help nurture talent and strengthen the game in the country.

Sharing his views, PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani expressed optimism about the future, stating that the collaboration with LaLiga would be a step forward in elevating football standards in Pakistan.

