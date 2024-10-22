PFF Referee Course Concludes
Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee has successfully concluded the PFF Referee Refresher and Talent Hunt Course 2024, in Sialkot.
Sponsored by DFA Sialkot, the event was organized to enhance the skills of referees and identify promising new talent to contribute to the future of football officiating in Pakistan, said a press release.
The four-day course provided comprehensive training and skill development opportunities for both experienced referees and aspiring individuals.
The course was led by Khurram Shahzad, PFF’s Refereeing Manager, with instructor Waheed Murad who guided participants through various aspects of officiating, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the responsibilities and challenges that come with refereeing at different levels of the game.
