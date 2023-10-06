Open Menu

PFF Ropes In Claudio Altieri As Performance Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PFF ropes in Claudio Altieri as performance coach

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has roped in the Venezuelan/Italian Claudio Altieri as the Performance coach for the upcoming World Cup qualifier clash between Pakistan and Cambodia.

In 2016, Claudio Altieri completed his Master's degree in Strength and Conditioning at Edith Cowan University in Australia also the place where he has acquired an educational background in sport science for over ten years, said a press release.

He boasts a specialized skill set in Athlete Monitoring, utilizing GPS and sports tech, along with proficiency in data visualization techniques and understanding the football physical demands. In 2017, he was affiliated with the AIFF as a Rehabilitation Coach & Assistant S&C.

For a span of four years, Claudio served as a Sports Scientist at Beijing Sport University FC.

During this tenure, he actively contributed to the sports science program. His Primary objective was to enhance the physical conditioning of Senior and academy players.

Additionally, Claudio Altieri lent his expertise to the Anguilla and Grenada National Team (CONCACAF) where he held the role of Head of Strength & Conditioning from 2021 to 2022.

His latest position was as the Head of Performance at Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship in the USA.

Claudio Altieri will collaborate with Stephen Constantine, who has recently taken on the role of Head Coach of the Men's National Team. Together, they will impart their skills and expertise to the players in the current squad.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Football World Australia Sports Constantine Beijing Cambodia Grenada 2017 2016 From Coach

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

60 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

2 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

3 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

4 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

14 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

14 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports