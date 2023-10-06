PFF ropes in Claudio Altieri as performance coach

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has roped in the Venezuelan/Italian Claudio Altieri as the Performance coach for the upcoming World Cup qualifier clash between Pakistan and Cambodia.

In 2016, Claudio Altieri completed his Master's degree in Strength and Conditioning at Edith Cowan University in Australia also the place where he has acquired an educational background in sport science for over ten years, said a press release.

He boasts a specialized skill set in Athlete Monitoring, utilizing GPS and sports tech, along with proficiency in data visualization techniques and understanding the football physical demands. In 2017, he was affiliated with the AIFF as a Rehabilitation Coach & Assistant S&C.

For a span of four years, Claudio served as a Sports Scientist at Beijing Sport University FC.

During this tenure, he actively contributed to the sports science program. His Primary objective was to enhance the physical conditioning of Senior and academy players.

Additionally, Claudio Altieri lent his expertise to the Anguilla and Grenada National Team (CONCACAF) where he held the role of Head of Strength & Conditioning from 2021 to 2022.

His latest position was as the Head of Performance at Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship in the USA.

Claudio Altieri will collaborate with Stephen Constantine, who has recently taken on the role of Head Coach of the Men's National Team. Together, they will impart their skills and expertise to the players in the current squad.