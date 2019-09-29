UrduPoint.com
PFF To Conduct Referees Physical Fitness Test On Oct 2

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) would conduct the Referees Physical Fitness Test for the nomination of International FIFA Referees/FIFA Assistant Referees list for the year 2020 on October 2 at Punjab Football Stadium, Lahore.

According to Normalization Committee for PFF, Secretary, Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen, the candidates would send their required documents to PFF before September 30.

The required documents include Curriculum Vitae, Educational certificates, Identity card, valid passport copy, four passport size pictures and supervised matches records/Log Book along with medical fitness certificate of current week, he said.

He told the age for FIFA International Referees List for FIFA Referee must be minimum 25 years and maximum 38 years.

"The age for Assistant FIFA Referee should be of minimum 23 years and maximum 38 years," he said.

The referees should not be below Matric having better physical and mental condition. "They must have good performance in football leagues (PPL, PFFL) and National Challenge Cup and should have supervised a minimum of 100 to 200 matches," he said.

The Secretary PFF said the referees should have good spoken, written and reading of English language and computer knowledge. "No TA/DA would be paid to any PFF referees. However accommodation would be provided to outstation referees only," he said and asked referees to give confirmations by October 1.

