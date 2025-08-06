Open Menu

PFF To Hold First Ever-national Futsal Team Tryouts

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2025 | 07:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation is set to conduct its first-ever national futsal team tryouts ahead of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers.

Open to futsal players across the country, the tryouts will take place on 10th August 2025 at the 5th Generation sports Complex in DHA Phase 8, Lahore, from 9am to 6pm, said a press release.

The players must bring valid identification, including a passport and CNIC, to be eligible for selection.

The Pakistan Football Federation’s technical team will finalize the squad in due course, with a training camp scheduled to begin in the first week of September.

Pakistan has been drawn into Group D alongside Iraq, Chinese Taipei and host nation Saudi Arabia. The group stage matches will be played in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan set to face Iraq on September 20, Saudi Arabia on September 22 and Chinese Taipei on September 24.

