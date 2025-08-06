PFF To Hold First Ever-national Futsal Team Tryouts
Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2025 | 07:41 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation is set to conduct its first-ever national futsal team tryouts ahead of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation is set to conduct its first-ever national futsal team tryouts ahead of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers.
Open to futsal players across the country, the tryouts will take place on 10th August 2025 at the 5th Generation sports Complex in DHA Phase 8, Lahore, from 9am to 6pm, said a press release.
The players must bring valid identification, including a passport and CNIC, to be eligible for selection.
The Pakistan Football Federation’s technical team will finalize the squad in due course, with a training camp scheduled to begin in the first week of September.
Pakistan has been drawn into Group D alongside Iraq, Chinese Taipei and host nation Saudi Arabia. The group stage matches will be played in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan set to face Iraq on September 20, Saudi Arabia on September 22 and Chinese Taipei on September 24.
Recent Stories
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July
More Stories From Sports
-
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts26 seconds ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah19 minutes ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago
-
KP Govt welcomes football hero on return from Norway Cup3 hours ago
-
Pak squash players to participate in World Games23 minutes ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices5 hours ago
-
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season5 hours ago
-
PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands on Wednesday in Lahore7 hours ago
-
Mansehra wins U-16 3×3 Basketball championship in Abbottabad22 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow1 day ago
-
Afghanistan announces preliminary squad for Asia Cup and T20 tri-nation series1 day ago
-
National hockey players unhappy with PHF over non-payment of int’l daily allowance1 day ago