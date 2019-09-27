Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) would be holding three-day trials at District Sports Complex, Layyah from October 4, to select the national team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Football Championshi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) would be holding three-day trials at District sports Complex, Layyah from October 4, to select the national team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Football Championship.

According to Normalization Committee for PFF, Secretary, Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen, the AFC U-19 Football Championship would be played in Iraq from November 2 to 10. "Players born between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2002 would be eligible to participate in the trials," he said.

Tareen said the players were asked to bring their identity cards or B-form and copy of their parent's ID cards as well. "The players must come in full kit for the trials," he said.

He said instructions have been issued to all concerned departments for the trials. "PFF have also constituted a three-member local coordination committee headed by Tariq Rashid for the trials," he said and added the other two members include Mohammad Arif and Sajid Mahmood.

