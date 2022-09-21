UrduPoint.com

PFF Using GPS To Train National Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PFF using GPS to train national players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was using the Global Positioning System (GPS) to train national players as per international standards.

GPS which was widely being used in the world is being utilized by PFF in men's team camps, said a press release.

The significant advantage of a GPS system was that the performance data of each player i.e. total distance, tactical positioning, or sprint were available to help the head coach with training advice while the technology of VEO camera was also being adopted in the camp.

The players were going through an extensive training process including lateral band walks, burpee pull-ups, forward-backward sprints, and drills.

Meanwhile, the VO2 max test was taken on Wednesday which indicated the stamina and strength of the players.

This data was being analyzed and every footballer's fitness level is being dealt with as an individual case. Friendly matches were also being organized to check the performance of players.

Pakistan men's team head coach Shahzad Anwar said, "PFF is facilitating us with modern technology and we are working hard on every single player to make them one of the best sides in Asia. The boys have the potential to give tough times to opponents.

We are giving extensive training to everyone to make sure that every single player performs well even in friendly matches."Moreover, the tests of squat jumps and speed agility would also be taken in the coming days.The training time would also be increased once the weather conditions get to normal.

