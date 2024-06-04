PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Football League (PFL) UK Chairman Farhan Ahmed Junejo on Tuesday said that PFL will play a key role in the development of football in the country.

The visit of foreign footballers and officials will be an important milestone for the promotion of football in Pakistan, he expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of an event held in Islamabad in the honour of foreign football professionals.

Former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, Senator Abdul Qadir and other personalities also attended the event.

Junejo said the Portuguese professional football club Benfiqa will train hundred Pakistani children every year adding that there is a lot of football talent in Pakistan, who need long-term planning to improve the football standard so football can flourish with the heights of success in Pakistan.

He said there is a need to provide professional coaching to produce world-class players which needs the right policy to be adopted.

He said that future of this sport will be bright in Pakistan as many foreign football clubs hadn't visited before in the history of this country.

“We will work with government to create a bright future where every child will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the field of football, ” he said adding that the best talent will get an opportunity to come forward through the Pakistan Football League as soccer city will be built in Karachi according to FIFA officials.

He said Pakistan has huge potential in sports and such opportunities would help explore hidden talent, bringing youth into the game of football, adding that we will explore talent and provide opportunities for youth to come forward and show their potential. I am very much hopeful to see football gaining momentum in the country and anticipated a bright future for this wonderful sport in Pakistan, Farhan Junejo said.