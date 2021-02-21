UrduPoint.com
PFL To Promote Healthy Activities Among Youth: Mahmood Jan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

PFL to promote healthy activities among youth: Mahmood Jan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer of Peshawar Football League (PFL) Gul Haider called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan and discussed in detail about the forthcoming 4th PFL to be held here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Gul Haider, who is also head of the Youth Glam Organization, working since long for the promotion of Sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Gul Haider said that his Organization and team were working dedicatedly by keeping the youth engaged in cricket, football, hockey and other sports.

The aim and objective of his Organization is to keep the youth away from bad activities and motivate them toward positive activities like sports.

He said this league was being held for the fourth time in a row with the help of various sports associations.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan said that PFL would help promote football not only in Peshawar but across the province. He appreciated the efforts of Gul Haider, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization and Chief Organizer of the league and said that his efforts for the development of sports would always be remembered.

Gul Haider said that not only football but also cricket and hockey leagues were being organized regularly and by the grace of Allah for the fourth time in a row various sports competitions are being held under his auspices.

