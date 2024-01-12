PG, University of Peshawar wins overall Inter-College Boys Games trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar clinched the overall general trophy of the Inter-College Degree Boys Games organized by the Directorate University of Peshawar here at different venues.

Former World Champion and legendary Qamar Zaman, former Pakistan volleyball team skipper Abdur Rahim, Deputy Director Higher education Department Arshad Hussain, President Sports Committee and Principal Govt Post Graduate College Koi Sher Haider, Bara, Khyber District Professor Dr. Faizullah Khan, Director Admin University of Peshawar Gohar Rehman, Professor Dr. Abdur Rashid Anwar, Prof. Noor Sher Afridi, Professor Sabdar Khan, officials and players were also present.

Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar secured 38 points and won the overall trophy while Muhammad Danial of Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar was declared the best athlete by securing 40 points.

In Badminton PG, UoP won first position, followed by PEF Post Graduate College got the second position while Government Superior Science College Peshawar got the third position. In Basketball, GCP won gold medals, followed by PG, University of Peshawar, and Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar.

In cricket GCP won the gold medal, followed by PG Commerce College and PG UoP, in football Post Graduate College Landikotal got the gold medal, followed by PG UoP and GCP. In Table Tennis, Edwards College took gold medal, followed by PG UOP and GCP, in volleyball GCP won gold medal, follow Govt College Matara Village and PG UoP and in the Athletic PG UoP of Peshawar won the winner trophy, followed by PEF Postgraduate College Arbab Roadand Govt Superior Science College Peshawar.

A total of 32 teams of colleges participated in the Inter-College Games.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman was the chief guest along with former captain of Pakistan volleyball team and current coach and chief selector Abdul Rahim, Deputy Director of Sports Higher Education Department Arshad Hussain, President of Sports Committee and Principal of Government College Kohi Sher Hyder Bara Faizullah. DPE Safdar Hussain of various colleges including Director of Sports Peshawar University, Dr. Rashid Anwar and other sports in-charges and a large number of players were present. The trophy of the biggest athletes event was also won by the Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar with 72 points. President Sports Committee Professor Faizullah, squash legend Qamar Zaman and former volleyball captain Abdul Rahim highlighted the importance of sports in their addresses and said that there is no shortcut to become a champion, players can only become champions through hard work.

“If everyone works day and night, they will surely get their reward," Qamar Zaman said. Abdur Rahim Khan said that there is no dearth of volleyball talent but such need to be proper guidelines and facilities. He also thanked University of Peshawar and Higher Education Commission Islamabad for giving funds to the under construction international standard gymnasium with all indoor Games facilities including Volleyball. He said in the National Junior and Senior Volleyball teams out of 12 players each of the team, 11 players each are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which speaks the truth about the talent that we have in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the end, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winners, runners and third position holders while the guests were awarded with special souvenirs of the University of Peshawar.

