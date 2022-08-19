PGA BMW Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour's BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club (par-71, USA unless noted): 64 - Keegan Bradley 65 - Adam Scott (AUS) 66 - Harold Varner, Shane Lowry (IRL), Justin Thomas 67 - Chez Reavie, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Russell Henley, Cameron Young68 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), Corey Conners (CAN), Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman (AUS), Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, JJ Spaun, Rory McIlroy (NIR), Scottie Scheffler69 - Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Cameron Davis (AUS), Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Alex Smalley.