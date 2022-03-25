UrduPoint.com

PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 25, 2022 | 08:30 AM

PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 66 - Ben Martin 67 - Adam Schenk68 - Vaughn Taylor, Hayden Buckley, Graeme McDowell (NIR), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA)69 - David Lingmerth (SWE), Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry (BEL), Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Greyson Sigg, Brandon Wu.

Related Topics

USA Brandon David Dominican Republic

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

8 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

8 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

8 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

8 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>