PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 66 - Ben Martin 67 - Adam Schenk68 - Vaughn Taylor, Hayden Buckley, Graeme McDowell (NIR), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA)69 - David Lingmerth (SWE), Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry (BEL), Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Greyson Sigg, Brandon Wu.