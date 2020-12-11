PGA Tour names Medinah to host 2026 Presidents Cup matches

Medinah Country Club, which has hosted five major championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup, was named host for the 2026 Presidents Cup on Friday by the US PGA Tour

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Medinah Country Club, which has hosted five major championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup, was named host for the 2026 Presidents Cup on Friday by the US PGA Tour.

The famed course outside of Chicago will become the fifth US course to stage the biennial showdown of US and non-European Internationals squads.

The Americans own an 11-1-1 record in the event, having won for the eighth consecutive time last December at Royal Melbourne in Australia when a Tiger Woods-led US team beat the Internationals 16-14.

Medinah has hosted three US Opens and two PGA Championships as well as the memorable Europe comeback "Miracle at Medinah" victory over the Americans to win the Ryder Cup in 2012.

"As the significance of the Presidents Cup continues to grow, we look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world's great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah," US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

TPC Harding Park in San Francisco had been originally set to host the event but the city-owned course reportedly will become the home of a new PGA event instead.

Medinah's most recent PGA event was the 2019 BMW Championship won by Justin Thomas.

The 2022 Presidents Cup is set to be staged at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2024 event is slated for Canada's Royal Montreal.

Exact tournament dates for the 2026 Presidents Cup will be announced later.