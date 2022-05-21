Tulsa, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Saturday's third round of the 104th PGA Championship began Saturday at Southern Hills after a severe thunderstorm delayed the start by 37 minutes.

Lightning pushed back the start while heavy rain drenched the 7,556-yards course before American Brian Harman teed off, the first of 79 golfers who made the cut on four-over par 144.

Tiger Woods, in his second comeback event from severe leg injuries, was set for an early charge on the rain-softened layout, his start time alongside South African Shaun Norris revised to 8:58 a.m., with US leader Will Zalatoris set to start alongside Chile's Mito Pereira at 1:50 p.m.