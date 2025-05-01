PGF congratulates Daniah, Abiha for top performance in US

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has congratulated Pakistan’s National Golf Players Daniah Syed and Abiha Hanim Syed on their exceptional performance in the United States.

Representing Blinn College, both players secured All-Region and All-District honors at the NJCAA Central District Championship.

Daniah finished tied for 2nd (1-over par), and Abiha placed 7th (7-over par), helping their team win the Region XIV title and punch a ticket to the NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship to be held from May 12 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Kansas, said a statement.

Both Daniah and Abiha were studying on full scholarships and continue to make Pakistan proud through their commitment and outstanding achievements on the international stage.

The Pakistan Golf Federation has wished them continued success in the upcoming National Championship.