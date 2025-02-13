PGF holds ‘Train the Trainers program’

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is currently conducting the R&A PGF Train the Trainers program, which will conclude on February 14.

This initiative is a landmark effort in enhancing the quality of golf coaching in Pakistan, equipping trainers with the skills and knowledge to develop future golfing talent effectively, said a press release.

This program builds upon previous efforts, with the last seminar conducted in 2014. However, unlike its predecessor, this initiative is far more comprehensive, covering various aspects of coaching across all levels. PGF has taken extensive measures to ensure that this program reaches the highest standards, contributing significantly to the advancement of golf in Pakistan.

The seminar spans multiple days, covering key areas essential for trainers and coaches. Each day concludes with a test comprising 25 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on the day's topics, ensuring participants thoroughly understand the subject matter.

However, these tests will be conducted at a later stage to assess knowledge retention.

The efforts made by PGF in organizing this program have been highly appreciated by The R&A, the governing body of golf. Recognizing the initiative and impact of the program, The R&A has invited PGF Management to participate in the R&A Best Practice Exchange Webinar scheduled for February 20.

This webinar will provide PGF with the opportunity to share insights on the successful execution of the program and exchange ideas with other golfing bodies worldwide.

With this structured approach, PGF looks forward to enhancing Pakistan’s standing in international golf and nurturing future champions who will represent the country on global platforms.