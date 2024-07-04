PGF Jrs Golf Coaching, Talent Hunt Prog underway

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published July 04, 2024 | 09:29 PM

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is proud to announce the commencement of the 3rd PGF Juniors Golf Coaching & Talent Hunt Program, running from July 1 to 31

This groundbreaking event, conducted in collaboration with Islamabad Police, aims to cultivate young golfing talent across the region, said a press release.

This year's program has attracted approximately 450 juniors aged between 4 and 12 years, marking a significant increase from the previous camp which hosted 238 juniors.

The participants have been divided into six main groups named Tiger, Shaheen, Angel, Shahbaz, Commando, and Eagle, with each group tailored to accommodate 35-40 juniors based on their age and gender.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals including Karam Hussain, Senior Professional of PGF, Malik Pervaiz, Ex-PAF, and Zubair Hussain, Professional PGF, under the directorship of Malik M Kamran, who currently serves as the Manager of Pakistan Golf Federation, the program aims not only to hone golfing skills but also to introduce the sport to families who are new to golf.

This initiative is part of PGF's broader mission to make golf accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

"This summer school is the largest event ever held in the history of Pakistan, underscoring our commitment to developing golf at the grassroots level," said Malik M Kamran.

"We are excited to witness the enthusiasm and talent of these young golfers and are grateful for the support from Islamabad Police in making this program a success."

The PGF Juniors Golf Coaching & Talent Hunt Program represents a pivotal opportunity for young golf enthusiasts to learn and grow in the sport, fostering a new generation of skilled players who may one day represent Pakistan on the international stage.

More Stories From Sports