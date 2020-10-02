PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakistan

Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) was taking concrete steps to utilize the budding talent of gymnastics in the country

"The gymnastics is also being introduced in educational institutions and young boys and girls are enthusiastically participating in the game," PGF Associate Secretary Faisal Fayyaz told APP.

He said PGF also organized the first online three-day gymnastics coaching workshop in which more than 600 gymnasts and officials from all over the country participated.

PGF Secretary General Pervez Ahmed and others speakers including Shehzad Qazi, Mohammad Farooq, Nazar Mohammad, Umair Khan, Mohammad Mastiq and Faisal Fayyaz gave lectures, on new gymnastics rules and the dangers of harmful drugs, to the human body to the participants.

