PGF To Host Asian Tour Development Tour Events
Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has announced the return of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) to Pakistan.
The upcoming championship will be hosted at the Rumanza Golf & Country Club, Multan, a premier golfing destination renowned for its world-class facilities and scenic layout, said a press release.
The last ADT championship held in Pakistan took place in Lahore in October 2019, marking a successful milestone in the country's golfing journey.
The PGF continues its commitment to fostering professional golf by hosting another ADT event in Multan, further showcasing Pakistan's potential as a prime venue for international golf tournaments.
Pakistan will add two additional ADT events to the 2025 Calendar, including CNS ADT Open Golf Championship and Pakistan ADT Open Golf Championship,scheduled for September.
These events signify Pakistan's growing footprint on the global golfing map and its dedication to providing opportunities for professional golfers.
In a message President PGF, said, "We are delighted to bring the Asian Development Tour back to Pakistan. The inclusion of multiple ADT events reflects our vision of developing professional golf in the country.
Our efforts aim to highlight Pakistan as a premier golf destination while providing local talent a platform to compete internationally. We extend our gratitude to the Asian Tour for their collaboration and to Rumanza Golf & Country Club and DHA Multan for their exceptional support."
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Sports
-
National Tenpin Bowling C'ship begins next month5 minutes ago
-
PGF to host Asian Tour Development tour events5 minutes ago
-
Robinson takes Kronplatz giant slalom as Brignone crashes out13 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over logo on jerseys18 hours ago
-
Mbappe dispels doubts before crucial Real Madrid Champions League clash18 hours ago
-
Commissioner opens inter-board handball championship 202521 hours ago
-
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media22 hours ago
-
Pakistan U-19 women's team gears up for final against Ireland23 hours ago
-
Celtics crush Warriors, Cavs cruise past Suns18 hours ago
-
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup2 days ago
-
India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 20254 days ago
-
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Test4 days ago