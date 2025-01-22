Open Menu

PGF To Host Asian Tour Development Tour Events

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM

PGF to host Asian Tour Development tour events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has announced the return of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) to Pakistan.

The upcoming championship will be hosted at the Rumanza Golf & Country Club, Multan, a premier golfing destination renowned for its world-class facilities and scenic layout, said a press release.

The last ADT championship held in Pakistan took place in Lahore in October 2019, marking a successful milestone in the country's golfing journey.

The PGF continues its commitment to fostering professional golf by hosting another ADT event in Multan, further showcasing Pakistan's potential as a prime venue for international golf tournaments.

Pakistan will add two additional ADT events to the 2025 Calendar, including CNS ADT Open Golf Championship and Pakistan ADT Open Golf Championship,scheduled for September.

These events signify Pakistan's growing footprint on the global golfing map and its dedication to providing opportunities for professional golfers.

In a message President PGF, said, "We are delighted to bring the Asian Development Tour back to Pakistan. The inclusion of multiple ADT events reflects our vision of developing professional golf in the country.

Our efforts aim to highlight Pakistan as a premier golf destination while providing local talent a platform to compete internationally. We extend our gratitude to the Asian Tour for their collaboration and to Rumanza Golf & Country Club and DHA Multan for their exceptional support."

