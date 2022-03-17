UrduPoint.com

PH Tigers, Remington Stars Script Triumphs In Polo Super League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 09:39 PM

PH Tigers, Remington Stars script triumphs in Polo Super League

Platinum Homes (PH) Tigers and Remington Stars scripted triumphs in the three-week Tower 21 Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Platinum Homes (PH) Tigers and Remington stars scripted triumphs in the three-week Tower 21 Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes Tigers recorded a close 7-6 victory over The Eagles. Foreign player Amirreza Behboudi did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in four fantastic goals for the winning team while Umar Qadeer banged in a brace and Azam Noon struck one. For The Eagles, Taimoor Ali Malik cracked a quartet and Hashim Kamal Agha thrashed in two goals.

The day's second match saw Remington Stars showing superb polo skills and techniques and overpowering Zacky Reapers by a huge margin of 8-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day for the winning team as he smashed in superb seven goals while the remaining one was converted by Hussain Monnoo. For Zacky Reapers, Nazar Dean Ali Khan banged in a brace and Saif Noon scored one goal.

Remington Stars are on the top of the points table followed by Platinum Homes Tigers at number two. At number three are Zacky Reapers, ZS Lions are at number four and The Eagles are at number five.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Top

Recent Stories

Exercise key to keep muscles healthy, stay young

Exercise key to keep muscles healthy, stay young

45 seconds ago
 Secretary appreciates work of RWMC

Secretary appreciates work of RWMC

46 seconds ago
 Hansen back as Irish bid to beat Scots and take ti ..

Hansen back as Irish bid to beat Scots and take title to the wire

49 seconds ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two semifinals on Friday

51 seconds ago
 Political activities reaches climax ahead of LB el ..

Political activities reaches climax ahead of LB election

3 minutes ago
 Dubai-owned P&O Ferries axes jobs to stay afloat

Dubai-owned P&O Ferries axes jobs to stay afloat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>