PH Tigers, Remington Stars script triumphs in Polo Super League

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Platinum Homes (PH) Tigers and Remington stars scripted triumphs in the three-week Tower 21 Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes Tigers recorded a close 7-6 victory over The Eagles. Foreign player Amirreza Behboudi did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in four fantastic goals for the winning team while Umar Qadeer banged in a brace and Azam Noon struck one. For The Eagles, Taimoor Ali Malik cracked a quartet and Hashim Kamal Agha thrashed in two goals.

The day's second match saw Remington Stars showing superb polo skills and techniques and overpowering Zacky Reapers by a huge margin of 8-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day for the winning team as he smashed in superb seven goals while the remaining one was converted by Hussain Monnoo. For Zacky Reapers, Nazar Dean Ali Khan banged in a brace and Saif Noon scored one goal.

Remington Stars are on the top of the points table followed by Platinum Homes Tigers at number two. At number three are Zacky Reapers, ZS Lions are at number four and The Eagles are at number five.