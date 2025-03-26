PHA Ramzan Cricket tournament concludes

Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA), under the supervision of Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha was taking the lead in providing health-enhancing and sports activities to the youth along with the beautification of the city

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA), under the supervision of Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha was taking the lead in providing health-enhancing and sports activities to the youth along with the beautification of the city.

In this connection, the closing ceremony of the DG PHA Ramzan Cricket,2025, was held at the Pothohar Cricket Ground.

The Spartans team defeated the PHA team by 85 runs in the final match.

At the end of the final match, a magnificent fireworks display was displayed in which people from different walks of life participated in the event.

As many as 16 teams took part in the tournament, including teams from different departments and professional cricket clubs.

The distinguished guests of the closing ceremony acknowledged the special efforts of DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha for the promotion of sports activities for the youth and the successful organization of the Ramzan Cricket tournament.

Speaking at the ceremony, former Test cricketer Masood Anwar said that providing sports activities to the youth of Rawalpindi was a good initiative of PHA, and DG PHA deserved congratulations for organizing the best tournament.

He also congratulated the winner and the runners-up.

Later, the guests awarded a prize of Rs 300,000 to the winning team Spartans and a prize of Rs 150,000 to the runners-up team of PHA with beautiful trophies.

In addition, awards were also given to the organisers of the tournament and the best-performing players.

On the occasion, a free plant distribution camp was also organized by PHA to promote tree plantation.

The tournament was organized by sponsors, and no money was spent from the government treasury, the PHA spokesman added.