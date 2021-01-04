UrduPoint.com
PHA, TDCP Play Friendly Cricket Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

PHA, TDCP play friendly cricket match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A friendly cricket match was played between Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) teams at Jilani Park here on Monday.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood was the chief guest and appreciated the organizers for the promotion of healthy activity.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that physical games like cricket were associated with healthy life as it was more important. He mentioned that for the development of healthy society it was necessary to arrange such kind of activities, adding that friendly matches between PHA and TDCP was a sign of love as the two departments were making efforts to promote physical activities in the society.

Asif Mehmood said that promotion of tourism and beautification of the city was the top priority of the department and "We are striving to achieve our desire targets." He said that sports activities were also important for peace of mind and relaxation.

International cricket umpire Aleem Dar, MPA Sadia Sohial Rana, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani,Director General Jawad Ahmed, TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar were also present.

