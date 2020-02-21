Phannarie of Thailand energy leader in PGF international ladies golf

Phannari Meeson of Thailand emerged as the pace setter in the first round of 1st PGF International Ladies Golf here on Friday at Defence Raya course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Phannari Meeson of Thailand emerged as the pace setter in the first round of 1st PGF International Ladies Golf here on Friday at Defence Raya course.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami of Pakistan Golf Federation and Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan is the driving force behind holding this prestigious event to create history for ladies golf in Pakistan.

As the champion lady from Sri Lanka, Taniya Balasuriya, an accomplished golfer of merit and skills, hit the first tee shot.

This ladies international golf championship taking place in Pakistan with proficient ladies from seven countries, namely Sri lanka, Thailand, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, Uganda and Malaysia competing for honors and rewarding prizes.

As for the competition itself, the pace setter in the first round of this three days international ladies golf championship turned out to be Phannari Meeson of Thailand with an 18 holes score of gross 75. Over the first 18 holes her tee shots were masterly and she compiled the score of gross 75 with the help of 12 regulation pars and two supreme and perfect looking birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. Along the way, she did face hiccups too when she double bogied the sixth hole and had bogies on holes 3,7 and 9. And she shared that "It certainly was a mixture of command and control for most part of the round accompanied by miserable play, especially on the 6th hole, but all in all I loved the playing conditions at Defence Raya Golf Course and also the admirable layout.

I look forward to more excellence in the remaining two rounds".

Out of the other international aspirants, Taniya Balasuriya of Sri Lanka was equally remarkable and noticeable was hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives and precise and error free shots from the amiable fairways of Defence Raya Golf Course. Her score for the first round is gross 76 and she lies one stroke behind the leader Phannari Meeson of Thailand. Another who displayed good control was Chanettee Wannasen of Thailand and by virtue of steady play she is placed third, with a gross score of 78.

Out of the Pakistani ladies competing in this championship, Suneya Osama came up with the best score out of the home participants and looks set to come up with a more exceptional performance in the rounds to come. Overall she is placed in fourth position with a score of gross 79. At a score of gross 80 are two ladies, Lana Ardini from Malaysia and Humna Amjad from Pakistan. Followed by Maisarah Muhammed Hezri from Malaysia at a score of 81. Nada Mir from Qatar and Kayla Perera from Sri lanka and Magala Evah from Uganda are bunched together at a score of 83.

The battle for top positions is on and we hope to see brilliance from these ladies in the second round tomorrow on Saturday at the Defence Raya Golf Course.