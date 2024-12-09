Open Menu

PHF Announces 2nd COAS Inter-club Hockey Championship From Dec 20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced to start the 2nd Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) inter-club hockey championship from December 20 for the renaissance and promotion of the national sport and raw talent.

Addressing a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium here on Monday, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid said that as many as 800 club will participate in the championship across the country, adding that the registration process will be held between December 11 and 15 while the scrutiny will be undertaken by the provincial hockey association till December 18.

Rana Mujahid, who was flanked by Pakistan Men’s hockey head-coach Tahir Zaman, Olympians Asif Bajwa and Anjum Saeed at the press conference, said the final of the 2nd COAS Inter-Club hockey championship will be played on February 15, 2025.

The PHF Secretary said the COAS inter-club hockey championship will be held in four stages and district level competitions will be held from December 20 to January 5 in the first stage while the divisional and regional level matches will be conducted from January 8 -13.

The third-stage competitions will see the teams compete at the provincial level from January 15 to January 22 and the 10 club will compete at the national level in the fourth and last stage of the COAS championship.

He further elaborated that four teams from Punjab, two each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while one each from Baluchistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) will qualify for the national level last stage of the inert-club championship and all matches of the last stage will be played at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Thanking Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his patronage of Pakistan hockey, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid said the 2nd COAS inter-club hockey championship is an endeavor to discover raw talent among the youth of Pakistan so that these young players could serve the cause of hockey in future.

