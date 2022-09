PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced a 32-member national hockey training camp for the preparation for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, taking place in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 1 to 10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced a 32-member national hockey training camp for the preparation for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, taking place in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 1 to 10.

The camp will be held from September 25 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi, a PHF spokesman said.

The players have been instructed to report to Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on September 25.

The players invited for the camp include:- Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq (Mari Petroleum), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Sheikh (Karachi) Defenders: Mubashar Ali (WAPDA). Rizwan Ali (PAF) Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Imad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Moeen Shakeel (WAPDA) Sufyan (Pakistan Navy) Abdul Manan, (Pakistan Air Force), Hammaduddin Anjum (WAPDA), Muhammad Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA) ) Ehtisham Aslam (Mari Petroleum), Ijaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Osama Bashir (PAF), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Arbaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum) M Murtaza Yaqub (WAPDA), Zahidullah (WAPDA) Forwards: Rana Sohail Riaz (Sui Southern Gas), Abuzar (NBP), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Muhammad Shahzeb Khan (Karachi), Arshad Liaquat (Mari Petroleum), Ali Murtaza (Lahore), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Faraz (Mari Petroleum), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Obaidullah Bhutto (WAPDA).

The players who performed well in the recent Chief of Army Staff Inter Club event are also part of the national hockey training camp, including the best goalkeeper of the event Abdullah Sheikh, best player Osama Bashir and top scorer Ali Murtaza.

Muhammad Saeed Khan will be the team manager of Pakistan yeam while Siegfried Aikman, Ayaz Mehmood, Muhammad Usman Sheikh, Imran Butt and Muhammad Ali Khan will be the assistant coaches in the coaches panel. Abu Zaram Rao will be the video analyst and Rana Nasrullah the physical trainer.

Six teams will� participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey, including hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, South Africa and Canada.