UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF Appoints Shahnaz Sheikh As Its Spokesperson

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

PHF appoints Shahnaz Sheikh as its spokesperson

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Tuesday appointed former great Olympian Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh as official spokesperson for the PHF

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Tuesday appointed former great Olympian Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh as official spokesperson for the PHF.

Shahnaz Sheikh played between 1969 and 1978. He was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan National Hockey Team. He won Silver medal in 1972 and Bronze in 1976 Olympics. Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cup and was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978.

He was one of the most skilled hockey players Pakistan produced. In the early 1970s, he was the most acrobatic Pakistani forward.

Shahnaz also had a 'good hockey head' over his shoulders. One lasting impression of him was his rather brief stint as coach of the Pakistan junior team, which won the Junior Asia Cup.

In recognition of his outstanding services for hockey he was awarded 'Pride of Performance Award' in 1990 from the President of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World President Of Pakistan Silver Olympics Bronze From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.