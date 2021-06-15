UrduPoint.com
PHF Asks Affiliated Units To Prepare Umpires For FIH Physical Fitness Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued instructions to all its affiliated units to prepare their umpires for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) annual physical fitness test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued instructions to all its affiliated units to prepare their umpires for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) annual physical fitness test.

The FIH Umpires Manager Rashid Mehmood Butt will take the test, said a press release.

To maintain the quality of umpiring and physical abilities of umpires according to the FIH hockey umpiring standards, physical fitness tests take place on 15th of February and 1st of October every year.

It is mandatory for all umpires to must qualify their physical tests comprising Yo-Yo test & RSA ( Repeated Sprint Ability). Only umpires, who will qualify these tests will have the opportunity for appointment in the PHF's domestic tournaments and international hockey tournaments.

In addition, umpires already on the FIH panel are required to appear in the physical fitness test 15 days before the date of submission of their report.

