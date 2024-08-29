PHF bans three players, physio for life

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a life ban on three players and a physio for unexplained absence from the hockey camp and leaving the country without prior No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PHF.

Secretary PHF Rana Mujahid while addressing a press conference at the PHF Headquarters National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday, said that the three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtisham Aslam, and Abdul Rehman besides physio Waqas left the country unceremoniously, have been banned following their unauthorized departure and alleged application for asylum abroad.

“These players and physio toured Netherlands and Poland with the Pakistan Men’s hockey team to participate in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup in May-June 2024 and returned the country with the team. Later, these players were invited to the camp prior to the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament but they conveyed their unavailability due to domestic reasons,” the PHF Secretary informed.

He further said that PHF wrote to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to know their whereabout after reports emerged that the players had gone abroad and sought political asylum. He said the FIA confirmed that the three banned players and physio had left the country.

Rana Mujahid said that the PHF has got approval from the PHF Congress for the life-time ban, adding that they will be made an example for the others for bringing a bad name to the country. He said the PHF has zero tolerance policy in such cases.

To a question, the Secretary PHF said the three banned players could have sought permission from the PHF if they wished to play league hockey abroad but they adopted an unlawful way and will be punished.

Rana Mujahid said the PHF will write to the Interior Ministry for cancellation of passports of the banned hockey players and the physio, adding that the banned players also did not seek NOC from their relevant departments.