Open Menu

PHF Bans Three Players, Physio For Life

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2024 | 12:50 AM

PHF bans three players, physio for life

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a life ban on three players and a physio for unexplained absence from the hockey camp and leaving the country without prior No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PHF.

Secretary PHF Rana Mujahid while addressing a press conference at the PHF Headquarters National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday, said that the three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtisham Aslam, and Abdul Rehman besides physio Waqas left the country unceremoniously, have been banned following their unauthorized departure and alleged application for asylum abroad.

“These players and physio toured Netherlands and Poland with the Pakistan Men’s hockey team to participate in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup in May-June 2024 and returned the country with the team. Later, these players were invited to the camp prior to the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament but they conveyed their unavailability due to domestic reasons,” the PHF Secretary informed.

He further said that PHF wrote to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to know their whereabout after reports emerged that the players had gone abroad and sought political asylum. He said the FIA confirmed that the three banned players and physio had left the country.

Rana Mujahid said that the PHF has got approval from the PHF Congress for the life-time ban, adding that they will be made an example for the others for bringing a bad name to the country. He said the PHF has zero tolerance policy in such cases.

To a question, the Secretary PHF said the three banned players could have sought permission from the PHF if they wished to play league hockey abroad but they adopted an unlawful way and will be punished.

Rana Mujahid said the PHF will write to the Interior Ministry for cancellation of passports of the banned hockey players and the physio, adding that the banned players also did not seek NOC from their relevant departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Interior Ministry Noc Poland Netherlands Federal Investigation Agency Congress From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

1 hour ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

1 hour ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

1 hour ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

1 hour ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

1 hour ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

1 hour ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

2 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

2 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports