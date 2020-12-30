PHF calls on Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa called on the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday.

The National team head coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the minister said the ministry would play its full role in the development and promotion of the national game.

"Various sports fields are lying vacant across the country. Every possible practical step will be taken to increase the trend of sports among the children.

Steps will be taken to bring back the playing field to the young generation," he said.

He said the Railways hockey team players would be part of the national team in the future and will make the country proud.

Asif Bajwa said that the minister's positive and practical thinking for a better future of the national game was no less than a boom for the future of hockey. "We thank the minister for assuring full support to PHF," he said.

Later, PHF Secretary also presented a souvenir to the Federal Minister.