PHF Committee To Forward Recommendations In A Month Or Two

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:05 PM

PHF committee to forward recommendations in a month or two

The committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) formed to propose and suggest amendments in the federation's constitution would forward recommendations in month or two

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) formed to propose and suggest amendments in the federation's constitution would forward recommendations in month or two.

According to an official, PHF formed a committee headed by convener Muhammad Saeed Khan while members includes Lt Col (R) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar (Lahore), Muhammad Ramzan Jamali (Larkana), Amjad Pervaiz Satti (Quetta), Rana Mujahid Ali, PHF Legal Advisor and Raja Ghazanfar Ali (Committee Secretary) to propose and suggest amendments in the federation's constitution.

"The committee will be forwarding its recommendations in the congress meeting to be held in a month or two," he said and added that the recommendations would then be approved and finalized for amendments in the meeting.

