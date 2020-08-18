PHF condoles death of former IHF president

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family Tuesday condoled the death of former president, Islamabad Hockey Federation (IHF), Mohammad Naeem Farhani.

They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

"May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give them and their family strength to bear this huge loss," they said.