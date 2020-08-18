UrduPoint.com
PHF Condoles Death Of Former President ,IHA

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

PHF condoles death of former President ,IHA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of former President, Islamabad Hockey Federation, Mohammad Naeem Farhani.

They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

" May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give them and their familystrength to bear this huge loss", they said.

More Stories From Sports

