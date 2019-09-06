UrduPoint.com
PHF Condoles Death Of Former Secretary, Women Wing

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

PHF condoles death of former Secretary, women wing

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa have condoled the sad assimilation of Ms.Parveen Sikandar Gill, former Secretary, PHF women wing and former MPA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa have condoled the sad assimilation of Ms.Parveen Sikandar Gill, former Secretary, PHF women wing and former MPA.

In a condolence message to the members of the bereaved family members, the PHF officials expressed their heart felt sympathies with them and said her services for the cause of women hockey in Pakistan will always be remembered.

Meanwhile Manzoor Hussain Junior, Chairman National Selection Committee, Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali, Waseem Feroze, Members National Selection Committee, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, Chief Coach of Pak hockey team, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, Syed Sameer Hussain, Rana Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Coaches of the team, Tanzeela Aamir Cheema, General Manager Pakistan Women's Hockey, Prof.

Dr. Abida Tanvir, Ex-President Punjab Women's Hockey Association, Rahat Khan, Ex-Secretary, Punjab Women's Hockey Association, Chand Parveen, Female Coach SBP, Surriya Allah Din, Ex-Lady Vice-President PHF and a large number of ex-national have also condoled the assassination of Parveen Gill.

They said late Parveen Gill was a kind hearted lady who had made very valuable and tremendous contributions in the field of female sports in Pakistan in particular and for the promotion of women hockey and she was pioneer of women hockey.

