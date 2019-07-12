PHF condoles the death of former Secretary PHF

President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the death of PHF former Secretary Brig (retd) Abdul Hameed Hameedi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the death of PHF former Secretary Brig (retd) Abdul Hameed Hameedi.

Late Hameed Hameedi who was a former hockey Olympian was the only Olympian in country's sports history who represented Pakistan hockey team in four Olympics. He was also the captain of the national hockey team which won gold medal in Rome Olympic in 1960.

The PHF officials here on Friday expressed their heart felt sympathies with the bereaved family members.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.