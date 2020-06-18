UrduPoint.com
PHF Consoles Death Of Father Of Its IT Expert

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

PHF consoles death of father of its IT expert

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa, and the entire PHF family have expressed their sympathies on the sad demise of Chaudhry Hasnat Ahmed, father of Muhammad Arslan, IT & Digital Communication Manager PHF.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, they expressed their heart-felt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

