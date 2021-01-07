PHF delegation calls on DG Sports Board Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), led by its secretary Asif Bajwa, called on Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar was the other member of PHF delegation. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and all Divisional Sports Officers of the province were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Board Punjab and PHF delegation discussed the upcoming Inter-Division Hockey Tournament. The projects of school of Excellence and Junior Hockey Camp also came under discussion during the meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will hold the Inter-Division Hockey Tournament with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation after the ongoing First Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities for us. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with PHF for the revival of hockey which happened to be Pakistan's national game. We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well," he added.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, who is also a former hockey Olympian, said that the revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. "We will have to join hands for this great task and we are hopeful that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in hockey in near future," he added.

Moreover, all Divisional Sports Officers of the province also had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.