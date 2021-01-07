UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF Delegation Calls On DG Sports Board Punjab

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PHF delegation calls on DG Sports Board Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), led by its secretary Asif Bajwa, called on Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar was the other member of PHF delegation. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and all Divisional Sports Officers of the province were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Board Punjab and PHF delegation discussed the upcoming Inter-Division Hockey Tournament. The projects of school of Excellence and Junior Hockey Camp also came under discussion during the meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will hold the Inter-Division Hockey Tournament with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation after the ongoing First Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities for us. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with PHF for the revival of hockey which happened to be Pakistan's national game. We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well," he added.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, who is also a former hockey Olympian, said that the revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. "We will have to join hands for this great task and we are hopeful that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in hockey in near future," he added.

Moreover, all Divisional Sports Officers of the province also had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Punjab All Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

1 minute ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.