UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF Expresses Grief Over Olympian Asad Malik's Death

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:54 PM

PHF expresses grief over Olympian Asad Malik's death

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident on late Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident on late Monday.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He was an important member of a formidable Pakistan team that won the gold medal in Mexico Olympics in 1968. Besides, he claimed two silver medals in Tokyo Olympics 1964 and Munich Olympics 1972.

He had also to his credit two Asian Games gold medals in 1962 and 1970 and a gold medal in the World Cup 1971.

Malik scored the gold medal-winning goal against Australia in 1968 final, and also had the honour of his action photograph of that goal immortalised on a Pakistan postage stamp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Australia Road Accident Munich Tokyo Mexico Asad Malik Gold Silver Olympics Family Asia Sad

Recent Stories

OPPO gives you the chance to win another one absol ..

41 seconds ago

'PPP govt should concentrate on good governance in ..

1 minute ago

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

43 minutes ago

Malaysia to host Asian Champions League football g ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 265,800 cuse ..

1 minute ago

Man kills wife, daughter

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.