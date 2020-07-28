President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident on late Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident on late Monday.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He was an important member of a formidable Pakistan team that won the gold medal in Mexico Olympics in 1968. Besides, he claimed two silver medals in Tokyo Olympics 1964 and Munich Olympics 1972.

He had also to his credit two Asian Games gold medals in 1962 and 1970 and a gold medal in the World Cup 1971.

Malik scored the gold medal-winning goal against Australia in 1968 final, and also had the honour of his action photograph of that goal immortalised on a Pakistan postage stamp.