PHF holds Quran Khawani in memory of former Olympian Naveed Alam

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Hockey Federation here on Friday organised Quran Khawani and Dha for the departed soul of former Olympian Naveed Alam who died few days ago due to blood cancer.

Former President PHF, Ch Akhtar Rasool , Secretary, PHF, Mohammad Asif Bajwa, former Pakistan Hockey captains, Manzoor Jr and Kh Mohammad Junaid and former Olympian Danish Kareem , coach jr hockey team, Rana Zaheer , former international players, technical officials and officials of PHF and players attended the Quran Khawani.

Former President. PHF, Ch Akhtar Rasool and Secretary, PHF , Muhammad Asif Bajwa spoke on the occasion and praised glowing tributes to late Naveed Alam. They said his services for the cause of hockey will always be remembered.

Later, dua was offered for the departed soul of Naveed Alam.