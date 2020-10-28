UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF Names Technical Officials For National Senior Hockey Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:32 PM

PHF names technical officials for National Senior Hockey Championship

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced the names of technical officials for smooth conduct of the 66th Edition of National Senior Hockey Championship, being played from Nov 3 to 15 at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced the Names of technical officials for smooth conduct of the 66th Edition of National Senior Hockey Championship, being played from Nov 3 to 15 at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

"We have chosen our top of line technical officials to ensure smooth conduct of the country's premier hockey activity," said a spokesman for the PHF here.

Following are the names of the technical officials.

Tournament Director: Syed Muhammad Zahir Shah, Peshawar Asstt. Tournament Directors ,Dr Ahsan Tanveer, Islamabad; Hassan Akhtar, Lahore, Muhammad Yasin ,Rawalpindi.

Tournament Officers: Tariq Sheikh, NBP, Shahid Gill, Faisalabad, Muhammad Zahid, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Haroon, DG.

Khan, Javed Sadiq, MEPCO, Rao Zain, Bahawal Nagar, Shahid Rabbani , WAPDA, Haque Nawaz, Haripur, Syed Ali Abbas, Gujranwala, Malik Shafqat, Lahore, Hamza Tufail, Peshawar, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Sheikhupura.

Umpires Manager: Rashad Mahmood Butt, Lahore.

Asst. Umpires Managers: Jamil Butt, Rawalpindi, Mohsin Ali Khan, Karachi, Rana Muhammad Khalid ,Faisalabad.

Umpires: Sohail Janjua, Pak.PWD, Yasir Khurshid, Railways, Hafiz Atif Mali, Lahore, Haroon Rashid, Peshawar, Amir Hamza, PAF, Mazhar Waseem, Nankana, Waqas Butt, WAPDA, Kamran Hussain, Attock, Mahmood Ali, PIA, Faisal Sayyam, Quetta, Abdul Mannan, Hyderabad, Ghulam Mohyuddin, TT Singh, Muhammad Irshad, Army, Syed Sibtain, NBP, Mubasshir Ali, SBP.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Army WAPDA Rashid Mali Hyderabad Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Haripur Attock Amir Hamza From Top National Bank Of Pakistan Mari Petroleum Company Limited PIA MEPCO

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

17 minutes ago

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,0 ..

3 minutes ago

Aviation Division rejects news about preliminary i ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to announce incentive for farmers under Rabi ..

3 minutes ago

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

36 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.