PHF names technical officials for National Senior Hockey Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced the Names of technical officials for smooth conduct of the 66th Edition of National Senior Hockey Championship, being played from Nov 3 to 15 at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

"We have chosen our top of line technical officials to ensure smooth conduct of the country's premier hockey activity," said a spokesman for the PHF here.

Following are the names of the technical officials.

Tournament Director: Syed Muhammad Zahir Shah, Peshawar Asstt. Tournament Directors ,Dr Ahsan Tanveer, Islamabad; Hassan Akhtar, Lahore, Muhammad Yasin ,Rawalpindi.

Tournament Officers: Tariq Sheikh, NBP, Shahid Gill, Faisalabad, Muhammad Zahid, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Haroon, DG.

Khan, Javed Sadiq, MEPCO, Rao Zain, Bahawal Nagar, Shahid Rabbani , WAPDA, Haque Nawaz, Haripur, Syed Ali Abbas, Gujranwala, Malik Shafqat, Lahore, Hamza Tufail, Peshawar, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Sheikhupura.

Umpires Manager: Rashad Mahmood Butt, Lahore.

Asst. Umpires Managers: Jamil Butt, Rawalpindi, Mohsin Ali Khan, Karachi, Rana Muhammad Khalid ,Faisalabad.

Umpires: Sohail Janjua, Pak.PWD, Yasir Khurshid, Railways, Hafiz Atif Mali, Lahore, Haroon Rashid, Peshawar, Amir Hamza, PAF, Mazhar Waseem, Nankana, Waqas Butt, WAPDA, Kamran Hussain, Attock, Mahmood Ali, PIA, Faisal Sayyam, Quetta, Abdul Mannan, Hyderabad, Ghulam Mohyuddin, TT Singh, Muhammad Irshad, Army, Syed Sibtain, NBP, Mubasshir Ali, SBP.