PHF, PIA top brass discuss ways to uplift hockey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The top officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday discussed the ways to revive the national game of hockey in the country.

President of PHF Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar called on PIA's Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik here and discussed matters related to the national game.

Both discussed the past relations between the two organizations and underlined that there was need to revive these relations to make national team a strong outfit.

The PHF President while appreciating the valuable services rendered by PIA said that the national airline had always played a historic role for Pakistan hockey.

The PIA CEO assured to play his role in solving the problems being faced by the PHF.

