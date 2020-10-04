UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF President, Secretary Visit Physical Fitness Camp In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

PHF president, secretary visit physical fitness camp in Abbottabad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary ex-Olympian Asif Bajwa visited the ongoing physical fitness camp for the national junior hockey team's probables on Sunday in Abbottabad.

They met players and the officials and also watched the physical fitness training sessions. Head coach of the Pakistan Junior Hockey team former Olympian Danish Kaleem and coach of the team briefed them about the camp and daily training practice.

He said players have greatly benefited from the camp and there was a definite improvement in their fitness and stamina which is visible from their performance and showing in mutual training sessions and matches.

"Players undergo physical training in two separate sessions, in morning and evening," he said adding that "their fitness is also assessed through various tests which give us a good idea about their progress.

"Players are also getting suitable diet in order to meet the set international standard of fitness," said the former hockey Olympian.

The PHF president expressed his satisfaction on the the physical fitness camp and appreciated the efforts of the coaches in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Abbottabad Progress Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

1 hour ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

1 hour ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

2 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.