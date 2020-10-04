PHF president, secretary visit physical fitness camp in Abbottabad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary ex-Olympian Asif Bajwa visited the ongoing physical fitness camp for the national junior hockey team's probables on Sunday in Abbottabad.

They met players and the officials and also watched the physical fitness training sessions. Head coach of the Pakistan Junior Hockey team former Olympian Danish Kaleem and coach of the team briefed them about the camp and daily training practice.

He said players have greatly benefited from the camp and there was a definite improvement in their fitness and stamina which is visible from their performance and showing in mutual training sessions and matches.

"Players undergo physical training in two separate sessions, in morning and evening," he said adding that "their fitness is also assessed through various tests which give us a good idea about their progress.

"Players are also getting suitable diet in order to meet the set international standard of fitness," said the former hockey Olympian.

The PHF president expressed his satisfaction on the the physical fitness camp and appreciated the efforts of the coaches in this regard.