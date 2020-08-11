PHF Secretary calls on DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities tp help the country to regain its glorious past

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities tp help the country to regain its glorious past.

He said this while talking to Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa, who called on him in his office here on Tuesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and SBP Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Asif Bajwa discussed the launching of a hockey academy for the training of young emerging hockey players to tape new talent and to groom it on modern lines.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan said SBP has always offered every kind of cooperation to PHF for the revival of our national sports in which once we were the master of the game by possessing all the major titles.

"We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well.

Our country has plenty of hockey talent. We just need to trace the potential players," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that new sports grounds are also being built in the province.

"These venues will be very helpful in the revival of hockey in the country," he narrated.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, on this occasion, said that the revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. "We will have to join hands for this great task. Pakistan will regain its lost hockey glory in near future," he expressed the hope.

PHF official said that the passion of hockey is still alive in our youth just like it was 30 years ago. "Our young players just need good grooming and facilities and then they can render great services for the country", he asserted.