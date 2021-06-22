UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF To Hold Exhibition Matches, Events On Olympic Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PHF to hold exhibition matches, events on Olympic Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), exhibition matches and events would be held in all the adjoining units on the occasion of Olympic Day.

To celebrate Olympic Day in a grand manner and to pay tribute to the Pakistani national heroes who raised the crescent flag at the United Nations in the history of the Olympics exhibition matches and events would be held in all the affiliated units on the instructions of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In this regard, under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Hockey Association, four teams comprising senior and junior hockey teams would play exhibition matches at Lala Ayub Stadium, Peshawar.

Special guests of these matches would be Director General Directorate of sports KPK Asfandyar Khattak and Chairman KPK Hockey Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation Saeed Khan.

All affiliated units of Pakistan Hockey Federation including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Sindh Hockey Association, Balochistan Hockey Association and Punjab Hockey Association would hold exhibition matches in connection with Olympic Day celebrations.

Under the auspices of Punjab Hockey Association, Olympians XI and International XI exhibition hockey match would be played on Wednesday at 5 pm at National Hockey Stadium, Astroturf Ground No. 2, Lahore.

The special guest of this match would be Manzoor Jr., the winning captain of 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and one of the most medal winning players in the world of hockey. Col. R. Asif Naz Khokhar Secretary Punjab Hockey Association would be the chief organizer of the event.

Referring to Olympic Day, Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympian Asif Bajwa said PHF would celebrate Olympic Day in a grand manner and instructions have also been issued to all affiliated units of PHF to plan Youth Activity to commemorate this wonderful day and host exhibition hockey matches and events. He said as Secretary PHF on the occasion of Olympic Day, I pledge that Pakistan hockey team would be a part of Olympics in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Lahore Peshawar Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Sports United Nations Punjab Los Angeles Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

1 minute ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

31 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.